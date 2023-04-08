ITF Asia-14 and Under Development Championships 2023: Korea sweeps all four titles; girls shine for India

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 8 : Korea made a clean sweep of all four titles in the ITF Asia-14 and Under Development Championships 2023, Finals (Week 1) here at the Kalinga Stadium Tennis Complex in Bhubaneswar on Saturday. Indian girls made the country proud, finishing both singles and doubles runners-up.

Korea's Wonmin Kim and Jiyun Oh clinched a double crown each, emerging as both singles and doubles champions in boys' and girls' events respectively. India's Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi settled as girls' singles runner-up while compatriot Haritha Shree-Venkatesh finished third.

Maaya and Haritha also finished runners-up in the girls' doubles event, after losing to Korean opponents in the final. Sulochana Dash, Mayer, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation, graced the tournament as a distinguished guest of the day. Odisha Tennis Association (OTA) President Asit Tripathy, Secretary Dr Satyajit Mohanty, Tournament Director Sanjeev Panda and Sambit Patnaik were present on the occasion.

This is the first ITF Junior Tournament in Odisha and it is being hosted by OTA, in collaboration with the Department of Sports and Youth Services, Government of Odisha. After a day's break, the second week of the championships will commence on April 10 (Monday).

