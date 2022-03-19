ITF Mumbai Tennis: Mayur Vasant completes double; Suresh claims 65+ title

Mumbai, March 19 Mayur Vasant held total sway in the men's 60+ singles, blanking Ajit Bharadwaj 6-0, 6-0 to lift the title in the Jayant Roy Memorial S400 ITF Mumbai Tennis Tournament at the MSLTA, here, on Friday. Mayur thus added to the doubles title he won last evening in partnership with Rakesh Kohli to complete his double.

Muthati Suresh ended the fine run of Vinayak Gujarathi, defeating him 6-2, 6-2 to win the 65+ men's singles final.

The men's 40+ singles saw fancied players like top seed Aditya Khanna, second seed Narendra Choudhary and fourth seed Ramzan Shaikh advance into the quarter-finals without breaking a sweat.

However, the third seed had a fight on his hands against Anand Moorthy and had to dig deep to win a tight super tie-breaker and with it, the match at 3-6, 7-5, 11-3. In another match that went the distance, Vishal Badri defeated Ashish Khanna 6-3, 4-6, 10-7.

Results:

Men's singles 40 (round of 16): Ajay Vaswani (IND) bt Prakash Aswani (IND) 4-6, 6-3, 10-3; Narendra Singh Choudhary (IND) bt Vikas Shigwan (IND) 6-0, 6-0; Badri Vishal (IND) bt Ashish Khanna (IND) 6-3, 4-6 10-7; Intikhab Ali (IND) bt Dilip Mohanty (IND) 7-5, 6-1; Ramzan Shaikh (IND) bt Venkatesh Visweswaran (IND) 6-0, 6-1; Kamlesh Shukla (IND) bt Anand Moorthy (IND) 3-6, 7-5, 13-11; Aditya Khanna (IND) bt Apoorva Yatindra (IND) 6-0, 6-1; Riyaz Ahmed (IND) bt Hiroshi Takei (JPN) 6-2, 6-1.

Men's doubles 40 (round of 16): Ameet (IND)/Siddharth Sirohiya bt Rohan Menezes (IND)/Sameer Samant (IND) 6-1, 6-3.

Men's singles 50 (quarter-finals): Rajesh Ganapathy (IND) bt Venugopal Manghat (IND) 6-1, 6-1; Pravin Jadhav (IND) bt Tuleswar Singh Thongbam (IND) 6-0, 6-1; Dinesh Laungani (IND) bt Tikam Singh Panwar (IND) 6-2, 6-1; Neelkanth Damre (IND) bt Dashrath Salvi (IND) 6-0, 6-4.

Men's singles 65 (final): Muthati Suresh (IND) bt Vinayak Gujrathi (IND) 6-2, 6-2.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor