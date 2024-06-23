Jannik Sinner downs Hubert Hurkacz to lift Halle Open title

Halle [Germany], June 23 : The World No 1 Jannik Sinner defeated Hubert Hurkacz 7-6(8), 7-6(2) on Sunday to lift the Halle Open trophy.

The Italian star conceded a set in each of his first three matches, but battled through on each occasion and ultimately took home the ATP 500 title.

Sinner became the eighth player in ATP Rankings history (since 1973) to win a trophy in his debut tournament as World No. 1.

"It means a lot. It was a tough match against Hubi. I knew I had to serve really well and you play only a couple of really important points throughout the whole set. So I was happy and I tried to produce in the best possible way in the important moments. I'm very happy about this tournament because [winning for] the first time on the grass court, it's a good feeling," Sinner said as quoted by ATP.

Sinner and Hurkacz, who advanced to the second round in Halle, entered Sunday's match knotted 2-2 in their Lexus ATP Head2Head series. In their first grass-court match, there was little between the two competitors. However, Sinner outperformed in the crucial stages, winning after one hour and 50 minutes.

"In the important moments, he served a couple of second serves in the tie-break, which then could make the difference. I guess that was the key today," Sinner said.

There were no service breaks during the match. According to ATP Stats, Sinner won 85 per cent of his serve points, while Hurkacz won 69 per cent.

"I'm just looking forward to it. Last year I made [the] semis, I played some good tennis. So let's see what's coming this year. I'm more confident for sure. And on this surface, obviously the grass it might be a bit different from here and Wimbledon. But I have one week now to prepare it so hopefully it's going to be a good tournament," Sinner said.

Sinner won a mini-break in the first-set tie-break after Hurkacz missed a short forehand wide, giving the top seed the advantage. Hurkacz had a chance to win the first at 7/6, but he squandered his first set point at 6/5. Sinner applied pressure to his opponent by coming forward, and Hurkacz missed a difficult forehand passing shot from far behind the baseline.

