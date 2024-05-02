Jannik Sinner withdraws from Madrid Open due to hip injury

Madrid [Spain], May 2 : The World No. 2 Jannik Sinner withdrew from the ongoing Madrid Open due to a hip injury, the tournament announced on Wednesday.

The World No. 2 beat Karen Khachanov in the fourth round on Tuesday and was scheduled to face Felix Auger-Aliassime in the quarter-finals at the ATP Masters 1000 event on Thursday.

"Jannik Sinner has withdrawn from the Mutua Madrid Open with a right-hip injury. As a result, he will not take to the court on Thursday to play his quarter-final match against Felix Auger-Aliassime," the tournament announced in a post on X.

The 22-year-old Italian, who was playing in Madrid for the third time, has a 28-2 record this year. Sinner earned his second ATP Masters 1000 title in Miami and his first major championship at the Australian Open.

After missing out on the 2022 Rolex Paris Masters, Auger-Aliassime advances to his first ATP Masters 1000 semifinal.

In order to advance to the final, the Canadian will face either 30th seed Jiri Lehecka or third seed Daniil Medvedev.

