Madison Keys storms into Citi Open quarterfinals, beats Jennifer Brady

Washington DC [US], August 3 : World No.16 Madison Keys advanced to her third successive quarterfinal after overpowering Jennifer Brady 6-4, 6-0 at the Citi Open in Washington DC on Thursday.

After knocking out Brady, Keys will face either No.4 seed Maria Sakkari or Leylah Fernandez on Friday for a spot in the semifinals.

Brady broke serve in the first game of the match, but Keys answered with four straight games to take a 4-1 lead.

Brady fought back with a burst of her own, saving two set points on her own serve before breaking Keys to regain control at 5-4. Brady was broken for the third time in the set when serving to tie the game.

"I think I'm not the only person on tour to say that we're so happy to have Jenny back. She's had such a long road and we're so happy she's back from injury and playing some great tennis," WTA.com quoted Keys as saying.

Keys extended their lead in the second set. Due to light concerns, play was delayed at 6-4, 3-0, and the match was shifted to Stadium Court, but the change in environment did not deter the former World No.7. She won the match on her fourth match point.

"Unfortunately, we had to play each other so early but I think there's a lot of great tennis for Jenny to play. Her level in the first set was very high so I have no doubt that she'll be back where she should be soon," Keys said.

Elsewhere on Day 3, defending champion Liudmila Samsonova returned to the quarterfinals after posting a 6-1, 6-3 win over Sorana Cirstea. Samsonova will face either No.2 seed Caroline Garcia or Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk.

