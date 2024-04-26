Madrid Open: Aryna Sabalenka battles past Magda Linette to reach third round

Madrid [Spain], April 26 : The World No.2 and defending champion Aryna Sabalenka produced a stunning comeback victory against Poland's Aryna Sabalenkan her opener at the Madrid Open on Friday.

The World No.2 defeated Poland's Magda Linette 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 in a match that lasted for two hours and 9 minutes to book her place in the third round of the tournament.

"I feel like I kind of dropped my level a little bit with this Big Three. I feel like it's the Big Two last month," Sabalenka said referring to No.1 Iga Swiatek and Rybakina as quoted by WTA.

All Sabalenka needed was a little bit of luck to turn things around and resume her winning streak. She might have discovered all of that and more by defeating a well-prepared Linette. The Pole, who was a finalist in Rouen only the week before, exerted tremendous pressure on Sabalenka through a composed match. But Sabalenka, on the brink of self-destruction, managed to turn around.

On a winner of the net cord, Sabalenka won the opening set. Then, in the final game, Lady Luck grinned once more as the two exchanged holdings of the serve. Linette needed two more points to bring the set to a 4-4 draw.

However, Linette gave up the advantage when serving at 3-4 and 30-0. A powerful forehand return at 30-all gave Sabalenka a breakpoint and she converted on a net cord winner and closed out the 2-hour and 9-minute win.

"It's not about being confident. It's about how much you're ready to do to get it. It's about the hard work and to be ready, be ready for the big fights. I feel like confidence is not going to help you in those big matches. It's about staying there and fighting for it," Sabalenka said.

"I will say, I will be there, I will be fighting for every point and if I have an opportunity, I will take it. That's my mentality going into the clay season this year," she added.

Earlier, No.4 Elena Rybakina was all business in her 6-3, 6-4 victory over Italy's Lucia Bronzetti.

