Madrid Open: Jannik Sinner passes Karen Khachanov's test for spot in quarter-finals

Madrid [Spain], May 1 : The World No. 2 Jannik Sinner on Tuesday passed the first big test of his Madrid Open campaign as he overcame Karen Khachanov to reach the quarter-finals for the first time in the Spanish capital.

The top-seeded Italian overcame Khachanov 5-7, 6-3, 6-3, locking his first appearance in the quarter-finals in the Spanish capital.

In a hard-hitting match at Arantxa Sanchez Stadium against 16th seed Khachanov, Sinner responded strongly despite losing his opening set of the competition. He saved both break points he faced in the decisive set and won in two hours and ten minutes.

"I think today was really tough, because at some points he served really well, so it was tough to return. I made a couple of mistakes in the first set when he broke me, but this can happen. In the second set I tried to stay focused immediately, I broke him, and the confidence level raised a bit," Sinner said as quoted by ATP.

"I was struggling when I was break points down in the early stages of the third set. I went through them, serving really well. Then after I felt a little bit better so I'm really happy and let's see what's coming in the next round," he added.

While Sinner experienced hip pain during his victory over Pavel Kotov in the third round, the Italian fighter appeared to be in perfect movement against Khachanov. Despite not feeling at his best physically, the No. 2 in the PIF ATP Rankings was nevertheless relieved to win another match.

Sinner served well and was clinical with his opportunities when he came back, which aided in his victory.

"If I look back I've played a lot of matches and not had much time off, so this can happen. In my mind, I know this. If it would have been worse than yesterday, then I would have thought about playing today, but if I have a chance to get through situations early in my career, I want to give it a try," he added.

"For sure I'm not physically at 100 per cent today. Tomorrow, I have a day off which can help me to get through. I knew that if I won today I would have tomorrow to recover hopefully for the next match, which I have to do because it is a tough match. I'm happy to be in the quarters here," said the World No. 2.

Sinner will next take on fifth seed Casper Ruud or Felix Auger-Aliassime at the Caja Magica.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor