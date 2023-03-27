Miami Open: Botic, Sinner advance to round of 16

Miami [US], March 27 : Netherlands' tennis player Botic van de Zandschulp clinched one of the biggest wins of his career, defeating Norway's Casper Ruud in the round of 32 match of the ongoing Miami Open at Miami on Sunday.

Botic claimed the first-ever top-five win of his career, extending Casper's disappointing 2022 season. He rallied from brink of a double break in the final set and defeated the 2022 Miami Open runners-up by 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.

The match was a scrappy affair and both players made 30-plus unforced errors, but world number 4 Rudd paid a heavy price for converting only two of his 15 break opportunities, including one of eight in the final set.

"It was an unbelievably tough match," said Botic, the 26th seed as quoted by ATP.

"He had so many chances in the third set. When I broke back for 3-2 I was holding and had a feeling that I had a chance in his service games. At 5-4, I had one opportunity and I took it," added Botic. '

The Dutchman is up by one place to No. 31 in the ATP Live Rankings. Botic's head-to-head record with Rudd has improved to 3-1. Botic will face Finn Emil Ruusuvuori in the pre-quarters stage. Rudd has a lot to work on as he is currently at the 81st position in the ATP Race to Turin.

On the other hand, the 21-year-old Italian Jannik Sinner also moved to round of 16 after he defeated Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria.

Sinner defeated his Bulgarian opponent by 6-3, 6-4 on Sunday.

"It is the first time I have played in the evening. I can be very happy with my returning game, especially on second serves, when I tried to be very aggressive. He's such a talented and intelligent player, so I am very happy about how I played today," said Sinner after the match.

Sinner, who reached Miami final on debut back in 2021, will face Andrey Rublev in the next round.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor