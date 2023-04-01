Miami Open: Jannik Sinner rallies past Carlos Alcaraz to reach final

Miami [US], April 1 : Jannik Sinner roared back to script a stunning comeback win against Carlos Alcaraz in a statement semi-final on Friday at the Miami Open.

The Italian registered a 6-7(4), 6-4, 6-2 victory over Alcaraz to book a place in the final.

Sinner was in danger of losing after taking the lead early in each of the three sets as he had two break points at 3-4 in the second. But, the 21-year-old came back to win 19 of the final 21 points to nab the set and take a 2-0 lead in the decider, despite Alcaraz's physical discomfort in the opening moments of set three. After three hours of breathtaking tennis of the finest calibre, the Spsh rallied to get a breakpoint at 3-2, but Sinner resisted and prevailed.

During the several lengthy rallies, Sinner and Alcaraz exchanged highlight-reel attacks, with few remaining impartial for very long. With the score 4-2 in the first set, Sinner completed a 25-ball rally in which both players displayed exceptional skill in both attack and defence by blasting a backhand beyond a diving Alcaraz.

Surprisingly, Sinner's valour merely fueled an Alcaraz charge. The Spard claimed the remaining five points of the tie-break from 2/4 despite not serving out the set after edging ahead 6-5.

Alcaraz appeared to be on track to win the match after falling behind 2-0 in the second set, but Sinner found his form just in time to win it back for good. In a captivating all-court performance, Sinner concluded with 28 victories to his opponent's 22 and won 16 of 25 net points, giving him his first victory over a current World No. 1. Sinner will face Dil Medvedev in Sunday's final.

"It means a lot. We both played a very, very high level of tennis again. I just tried my best. In the third set I saw him struggle a little bit for a couple of games so I tried to push there... We both tried to play very aggressive tennis and today it went my way so I'm very happy," ATP.com quoted Sinner saying after advancing to his second ATP Masters 1000 final, both in Miami.

"Different conditions than in Rotterdam. I'm very happy that I can face him in a final again. The last one I lost obviously, but I'll try my best, I'll try to make some good changes like today against Carlos and let's see. I feel good on this court. I have very good memories and hopefully I can show some good tennis," Sinner said, looking ahead to the matchup.

