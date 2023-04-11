Monte-Carlo Masters: Alexander Zverev makes winning start, beats Alexander Bublik

Monte Carlo [Monaco], April 11 : Alexander Zverev of Germany made a winning start to his clay-court season when he overcame Alexander Bublik 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 at the Court Rainier III in the ongoing Monte Carlo Masters on Tuesday.

The German, who was playing on the surface for the first time since retiring from his 2022 Roland Garros semi-final match against Rafael Nadal due to an injury to his right ankle, overcame a sluggish start to beat Bublik in a match that lasted for one hour and 58 minutes.

As the first-round match progressed, the 13th seed on Court Rainier III moved more fluidly. He made nine unforced errors while scoring 21 goals and slipped into shots to claim his eighth victory of the year.

Zverev will next play Spard Roberto Bautista Agut. The 25-year-old is a two-time semi-finalist in Monte-Carlo, having enjoyed runs to the last four in 2018 and 2022.

"It felt awful at times to be honest, but he made me feel awful. Tactically he played well, he didn't let me play my game at all. He didn't let me have my rhythm and he almost won the match, just a few points here and there," ATP.com quoted Zverev as saying.

"I have had two weeks of practise now. It is the most natural surface for me. It usually takes me five or 10 minutes to get used to a clay court, but this year was a bit different. I needed to get the injury out of my head. I needed to get used to sliding again," he added.

At the Court des Princes, Grigor Dimitrov continued his impressive record at the Monte-Carlo Masters as he overcame American Ben Shelton 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 to reach the second round for the 11th time.

Dimitrov stood close to the baseline during their first encounter to slam the ball off both wings. The former World No. 3 advanced after two hours and twelve minutes by hitting 39 winners and using a variety of angles to push rookie Shelton wide.

The 31-year-old Dimitrov will next meet Jiri Lehecka after the Czech overcame Finn lucky loser Emil Ruusuvuori 6-1, 7-5 to level their ATP Head2Head series at 2-2. Lehecka's win was his first at a clay-court ATP Masters 1000 event.

