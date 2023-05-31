"My fighting spirit is back," Andreescu after beating Azarenka in French Open

Paris [France], May 31 : After registering a first-round win against Victoria Azarenka at Roland Garros, Canada's Bianca Andreescu stated the victory felt good as she realized her fighting spirit had returned.

"I told myself if I even want to make this a close match, I have to change something. I told myself, go for it. I started serving better. I started returning better. Yeah, it definitely felt good. My fighting spirit is back, so that feels nice," WTA.com quoted Bianca Andreescu saying.

The Canadian then remarked that she made a conscious decision to be more aggressive in her serving and returning, which led to a favourable conclusion.

It's still a trial-and-error process for Andreescu. Asked how she plans to rediscover the hunger that propelled her breakout 2019 season, Andreescu threw her hands up.

Bianca Andreescu stated that she used to be confident in Miami, but that she has recently had many poor days and negative ideas.

"I mean, in Miami I felt like I was pretty good with that in that sense. I guess, yeah, just over the past few weeks I had a lot of bad days and a lot of negative thoughts crept in," she said.

"I mean, this match definitely gives me confidence in that sense. Yeah, I want to go back to how hungry I was in 2019 more than ever," she added further.

She wants to recover the same drive she had when she won the US Open in 2019.

"I wish I knew. I would tell the whole world. I would help the whole fricking world. I don't know. Honestly, I'm trying to figure it out. There are good days; there are bad days. That's the sport. You are never always going to play 100% unless you're Alcaraz right now and Iga. Jokes aside, I'm just trying to give my best every single day. I know if I stay patient, results will come," Andreescu said.

Andreescu rallied from a set and a breakdown to overwhelm 18th seed Victoria Azarenka, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the first round of the French Open. The victory is Andreescu's first of the clay season and second Top 20 win of the year.

The former World No.4 will now face Emma Navarro in the second round.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor