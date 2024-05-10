"My wrist is not exactly the way it should be": Dominic Thiem to retire at end of 2024 season

New Delhi [India], May 10 : Former US Open champion Dominic Thiem announced on Friday that he will retire at the end of the 2024 season after a difficult few years owing to a wrist injury.

"Hello everybody. I have to tell you a very important, very sad, but very beautiful message that the season 2024 is going to be my last one. I am going to finish my career at the end of the season," Thiem said in a video posted on Instagram.

The twice-finalist at the French Open Thiem declared in January that this year was his "last chance" to play at the calibre he expects of himself and get back up the rankings.

"There are some reasons behind it. Firstly my wrist is not exactly the way it should be and it is not exactly the way how I want it and the second reason is my inner feeling. I was thinking about this decision. I was thinking about this decision for a very long time. I was thinking very carefully about it. I was thinking about the whole journey as a tennis player which was incredible," he added.

"I have had success, I have won trophies I never dreamt of. The journey was incredible, all the ups and downs. It was an incredible experience which I was so thankful for and in the end, I came to the conclusion that this decision to end my career by the end of the season is the only right one. I am very happy with it and I am super excited for everything that is coming next for a lot more information and all the talks with my family and all the talks about my career and my past, check out my vlog which is coming out tomorrow," Thiem said.

Thiem has won 17 tour-level tournaments in his career and currently has a 348-210 win-loss record. In 2020, the Austrian won his only major trophy at the US Open, and in 2019, he won the ATP Masters 1000 at Indian Wells, defeating Roger Federer in the final.

The 30-year-old, who won his maiden tour-level title at home in Vienna in 2011, climbed to a career-high No. 3 in the ATP rankings.

