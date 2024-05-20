Nicolas Jarry motivated for breakthrough in French Open 2024 after breaking new ground in Rome

Rome [Italy], May 20 : Despite falling to Alexander Zverev in the Italian Open final, Nicolas Jarry said he is 'motivated' to break new ground at the upcoming French Open 2024.

Jarry, who rose to a career-high World No. 16 in the ATP Rankings on Monday, is hungry for more after becoming the first Chilean to reach an ATP Masters 1000 championship match since Fernando Gonzalez in 2007. This was his first first ATP Masters 1000 final.

"My feeling right now is I want to go to Roland Garros and play better because I know I can play better and do good there. I'm very motivated. That's how I am right now," Jarry said as quoted by ATP.

Before this week, Jarry had never made it past the quarter-finals of an ATP Masters 1000 event. However, he played with aggression in Rome, defeating the top-seeded players Tommy Paul and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The 28-year-old was unable to handle Zverev's strength and serve, as the German won 95 per cent (37/39) of the points thanks to his opening stroke. Jarry believes that Zverev's serve decided the outcome of the game.

"I think his percentage of first serve was pretty high. I don't know how much it was, but I felt that I didn't have enough chances. His service, apart from being very good, is very different from all the other serves. He takes the ball very high, so the bounce is very special. It took me time to get the trajectory of it," Jarry said.

"At the end I felt I had it more. I think I got one 30-All and it got a (indiscernible) point. I needed a little bit more time to get used to it. I think that's where it all went through," he added.

Jarry, who is a three-time tour-level titlist, will next play at the French Open also known as Roland Garros.

