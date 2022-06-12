Nottingham Open: Riske, Haddad Maia to clash in final

The No. 6 seed Alison Riske reached her 13th career singles final with a victory over Viktorija Golubic at the Nottingham Open.

Riske will face No. 7 seed Beatriz Haddad Maia after the Brazilian advanced to the final over an injured Tereza Martincova.

Former Top 20 player Riske reached the 13th WTA Tour final of her career with a 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 win over Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland.

Riske took 2 hours and 22 minutes of play to garner the victory, while also withstanding a rain delay of over an hour at the start of the third set. Riske is now a win away from her fourth career singles title.

"[Golubic] is extremely tough to play out here, especially in these conditions," Riske said afterward, as per wtatennis.com. "It was a really challenging day, and honestly it was a huge win for me just personally, because it really took a lot from me to get over the hump today. I'm extremely proud of my effort," she added.

Earlier, Haddad Maia made a WTA singles final for the first time since 2017 by advancing past an ailing Tereza Martincova, 6-3, 4-1, ret. Martincova of the Czech Republic retired due to a right knee injury.

World No.48 Haddad Maia will attempt to claim her first WTA singles title on Sunday. In her lone previous WTA singles final, Haddad Maia finished as runner-up to Jelena Ostapenko at 2017 Seoul.

Haddad Maia has exhibited excellent form in recent weeks as she sits at her career-high ranking.

"I think I have a game that I can adapt from the clay to the grass," Haddad Maia said. "One of my qualities is that I'm very resilient, and I think on grass, you cannot think about the past, it's only the next point, and I was trying to push myself every point," she added.

Haddad Maia is the second Brazilian woman to reach a WTA singles final this season, following Laura Pigossi, who reached the final in Bogota on clay in April.

( With inputs from ANI )

