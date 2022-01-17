Novak Djokovic to miss French Open over his no vaccine stand

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic could French Open after the Sports Ministry said on Monday that there would be no exemption from France's new vaccine law.Djokovic arrived in his native Serbia on Monday after being deported from Australia on Sunday because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has accused the Australian government of "harassing'' the top-ranked tennis star, who lost a legal battle to overturn the decision to revoke his visa. Vucic urged Djokovic to return where he would be welcomed.

France's vaccine pass law, approved by parliament on Sunday, will require people to have a certificate of vaccination to enter public places such as restaurants, cafes, cinemas and long-distance trains. "The rule is simple. The vaccine pass will be imposed, as soon as the law is promulgated, in establishments that were already subject to the health pass," the ministry said. "This will apply to everyone who is a spectator or a professional sportsperson. And this until further notice. "Now, as far as Roland Garros is concerned, it's in May. The situation may change between now and then and we hope that it will be more favourable. So we'll see, but clearly there's no exemption."

