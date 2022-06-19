Ons Jabeur clinches Berlin Open title after injured Bencic retires

No.1 seed Ons Jabeur clinched her third career title on Sunday, taking the Berlin Open trophy after No.8 seed Belinda Bencic had to retire due to injury in the summit clash.

Bencic suffered an ankle injury in the final game of the opening set, and though the No.8 seed continued for three more games, she quit the match while trailing 6-3, 2-1.

Jabeur advanced to an initial 3-0 lead in the match, but Bencic made a comeback on serve to pull to 4-3. Jabeur, though, played a stunning game to break again, shooting elegant lobs and consistently grazing the sideline to lead 6-3.

After Jabeur served out the first set, Bencic contested the first three games of the second set, but after being broken for 2-1, last year's Olympic gold medalist had to stop play.

"From what I know of Belinda, she would have taken me to three sets today," said Jabeur, who wished her rival a speedy recovery before Wimbledon.

"The most important thing for me is that she is okay," she added.

In the finals women's doubles final of the Berlin Open, No.1 seeds Storm Sanders and Katerina Siniakova took the doubles title on Sunday, defeating unseeded Alize Cornet and Jil Teichmann 6-4, 6-3.

Sanders and Siniakova won 34 of their 40 service points to ease to triumph in one hour and 10 minutes. For Australian Sanders, it marks her fourth career doubles title and second of the year.

( With inputs from ANI )

