Ons Jabeur secures her maiden quarter-final entry in French Open

Paris [France], June 6 : In the Women's single category, Tunisian tennis player Ons Jabeur defeated America's Bernarda Pera in the fourth round of the French Open on Tuesday.

28-year-old Ons Jabeur triumphed over Bernarda Pera in a 6-3, 6-1 win at Court Philippe-Chatrier, securing her maiden entry into the quarter-finals of the French Open.

Ons Jabeur took an early lead in the first set as he was 2-0 up in the starting minutes of the set. She started to dominate the game with her powerful shots. Bernarda Pera made a nervous start to the set as she gave away the points easily. Pera's serve was not up to the mark as she created too many unforced errors. Ons Jabeur won the first set by 6-3.

The Tunisian national looked to seal off the game in the second set. She looked confident with her shots and attacked well. 28-year-old Bernarda Pera found it difficult to remain in the game because of her poor selections of shots. Ons Jabeur won the second set by 6-1.

Upon reaching her first French Open quarter-final, Ons Jabeur said, "It was the only Grand Slam missing. I'm very happy with the performance, with the way I was playing, especially coming back after an injury", as per the official website of Roland Garros.

She further added, "I was just taking it one match at a time, trying to make it to the second week. Now I'm gonna push more for the next few matches. Yeah, hopefully better than a quarter-final final here, looking for a semi-final."

While concluding she said, "To be honest, I never thought about like something was missing or I didn't reach all four of them. I guess I never really thought about it. Maybe it's a good thing. It came, and hopefully we'll set it to all semi-finals and then all finals", as per the official website of Roland Garros.

In the quarter-final, Ons Jabeur can face either 15th seed Beatriz Haddad-Maia or Sara Sorribes Tormo.

