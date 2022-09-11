Organisers surprise Iga Swiatek by putting 'tiramisu' inside US Open 2022 trophy

New York, Sep 11 The organisers of the US Open 2022 surprised World No 1 Iga Swiatek by putting her favourite 'tiramisu' inside the winners' trophy, ending the Pole star's prolonged search for the dessert after winning the championships.

The 21-year-old clinched her first US Open title on Saturday night after defeating Ons Jabeur 6-2, 7-6(5) in the final. It was her seventh title of the season.

Close observers of Swiatek's trophy ceremony routine have noticed her habit of looking inside the trophy while she's on stage, feigning her disappointment each time she came up empty. It wasn't the same this time.

After speaking to reporters at her champion's press conference, Swiatek was told to check the trophy again, which had already played a comical role in her interview as she strained to look around it when speaking to reporters.

To Swiatek's delight, she finally found what she's been looking for: her favorite dessert, tiramisu.

"Oh, my God. Are you kidding me? Wow, who did that?.Thank you. I really appreciate it. Especially since I didn't have anything to eat," Swiatek said.

The USTA's Managing Director of Corporate Communications, Chris Widmaier explained, "We notice you always check your trophy. This time we wanted you to find something."

Iga has lifted a lot of trophies this season. Asked about comparing her two major wins this season at Roland Garros and US Open, the star player explained about the pressure and expectations.

"I don't know if it's more than the second win at Roland Garros because back then the pressure was really on and everybody was kind of expecting me to win," said Swiatek.

"Here I managed to lower my expectations, and also I feel like people were not expecting a lot from me on hard courts. So mentally I think Roland Garros was a little bit tougher. But tennis-wise and physically here for sure it was tougher," she added.

