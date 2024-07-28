Paris Olympics: Sumit Nagal exits men's singles tennis

Paris [France], July 28 : India's campaign in the men's singles tennis event at the Paris 2024 Olympics came to an end as Sumit Nagal was defeated by France's Corentin Moutet in a closely contested match on Sunday.

The 26-year-old Indian tennis player bowed out after a hard-fought battle, losing 2-6, 6-2, 5-7 in a match that lasted two hours and 28 minutes.

Nagal started the match on the back foot, struggling to find his rhythm in the first set. Moutet, playing in front of a home crowd, capitalized on his opportunities and took the first set comfortably with a score of 6-2. However, Nagal showed resilience and fought back in the second set. He managed to break Moutet's serve and took control of the set, winning it 6-2 to level the match.

The third set was a nail-biter, with both players showcasing their skills and determination. The set saw numerous breaks of serve and thrilling rallies, keeping the spectators on the edge of their seats. Despite Nagal's valiant effort, Moutet managed to secure the decisive break at a crucial moment, ultimately taking the set 7-5 and sealing his victory.

Nagal's exit from the men's singles means that India's hopes for a medal in tennis now rest solely on the doubles pair of Rohan Bopanna and Sriram Balaji. The duo will need to deliver strong performances to keep India's medal aspirations alive in the sport.

The loss is a disappointment for Nagal, who had shown promise and potential leading up to the Olympics. Despite the defeat, his participation and effort at the Games highlight the growing presence of Indian tennis on the international stage. Nagal's experience at Paris 2024 will undoubtedly contribute to his growth as a player and prepare him for future competitions.

As India's tennis contingent focuses on the doubles event, there remains optimism and hope for a medal. Bopanna and Balaji have the skills and experience needed to make a deep run in the tournament, and their performance will be crucial in maintaining India's presence in Olympic tennis.

The Paris 2024 Olympics continues to be a platform for athletes from around the world to showcase their talents and strive for excellence. For Indian athletes like Sumit Nagal, the Games provide invaluable experience and the opportunity to compete against the best in the world. As the competition progresses, Indian fans will be eagerly supporting their athletes, hoping for memorable performances and podium finishes.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor