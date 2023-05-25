Paula Badosa withdraws from French Open 2023 after suffering spine injury

Madrid [Spain], May 25 : Former World No.2 Paula Badosa has withdrawn from the French Open 2023 due to a spinal stress fracture she sustained during the Italian Open.

The 25-year-old from Spain took to social media to announce that she will be sidelined for an unspecified amount of time.

Badosa revealed she was hurt during the Italian Open, where she lost in the Round of 16 to Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova.

"Just when everything seemed to be fine again, I received bad news just before starting a Grand Slam. At the tournament in Rome, I suffered a stress fracture in my spine. It has been very hard news after such a difficult start of the season with injuries," Badosa wrote on Twitter and Instagram.

"This is going to keep me out of the competition for some weeks. Thanks to all of you who were with me no matter what. I'll keep you posted," she added.

Badosa's injury occurred just as the Spaniard was gaining traction in her season. Badosa has reached the quarterfinals or better in three of her four events since the tour switched to clay, including Charleston, Stuttgart, and Rome. Badosa won a Top 10 event in each of her previous three competitions, bringing her ranking back up to No.29.

Badosa was also unable to compete in the Australian Open women's singles after suffering a thigh injury during the Adelaide International. It remains to be seen whether Badosa can reach the requisite fitness levels in time for the US Open, which is slated for later this year.

Rafael Nadal also won't be taking part in the French Open for the first time since making his debut way back in 2005. Iga Swiatek and Carlos Alcaraz will go into the French Open as the top seeds.

