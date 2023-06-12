President Droupadi Murmu congratulates Novak Djokovic on winning 23rd Grand Slam title

New Delhi [India], June 12 : President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday congratulated Serbian tennis great Novak Djokovic on winning his record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam title after he registered a triumph in the French Open 2023 final.

Serbian tennis great Novak Djokovic set a new benchmark in men's tennis as he clinched a record 23rd Grand Slam major title by overpowering Casper Ruud in the French Open final on Sunday. The history maker Djokovic managed to overcome Ruud 7-6(1), 6-3, 7-5 to claim the third Roland Garros title in his decorated career.

President Murmu took to Twitter and said that tennis legend Novak Djokovic is seen as a role model and inspiration for millions in India.

Congratulations to @DjokerNole for winning the men’s singles final at the French Open that makes him the winner of the largest number of men’s Grand Slam titles in the history of tennis. I share the special joy of the people of Serbia with whom I got to spend memorable time a… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 11, 2023

"Congratulations to @DjokerNole for winning the men's singles final at the French Open which makes him the winner of the largest number of men's Grand Slam titles in the history of tennis. I share the special joy of the people of Serbia with whom I got to spend a memorable time a few days ago. Novak Djokovic is an inspiring icon for youth in Serbia, India and across the world. I wish him continued success," President Murmu said in a tweet.

Ruud made a strong start against the Serbian on Court-Philippe Chatrier but the three-time Roland Garros champion came up with an equal response. The first set carried top-quality performances from both players as the set proceeded towards a tie-breaker. Djokovic initially trailed by 1-4 in the tiebreaker, but from that point, he produced some of his refined shots to clinch the set in a 13-minute triumph.

In the second set, he showcased his prowess against his opponent with a dominant 6-3 victory to clinch the second set. In the third set, Rudd made a comeback but it wasn't enough as the Serbian extend his lead to claim his record-breaking title.

Earlier, addressing the Indian diaspora at the Serbian capital, Belgrade, President Murmu hailed the 22-time Grand Slam champion and said, "Back home Novak Djokovic is seen as a role model and inspiration for millions. Several sports coaches from Serbia are helping Indian athletes and sportspersons to improve their skills."

