Qatar Open: Khachanov outlasts McDonald in opener, Evans ease through

Karen Khachanov overpowered world number 51, Mackenzie McDonald, in a tight encounter in the first round of the Qatar Open in Doha on Monday.

Both men made few errors in a high-quality match, but the Russian was able to find something extra at key moments to run out a 7-6(3), 6-3 winner in one hour, 25 minutes.

Khachanov has enjoyed a strong start to 2022, reaching the final at the Adelaide International 1 (l. to Monfils) and pushing eventual champion Rafael Nadal to four sets in the third round of the Australian Open in January, and he had to bring his best to his opening-round match.

His next opponent will be Belgian David Goffin or Pune finalist Emil Ruusuvuori.

World No. 28 Daniel Evans showed good form during his first-round match in Doha, where he eased past Egor Gerasimov 6-4, 6-4 in one hour, 31 minutes.

Elsewhere, Botic van de Zandschulp pulled through a second-set lapse to secure a 6-2, 7-6(5) win over Italian qualifier Thomas Fabbiano.

Soonwoo Kwon marked his Doha debut with a 7-6(6), 1-6, 6-4 victory over American qualifier Christopher Eubanks.

