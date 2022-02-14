Reilly Opelka defeats Jenson Brooksby to claim Dallas Open

American Reilly Opelka claimed his third ATP Tour title at the Dallas Open on Sunday by defeating countryman Jenson Brooksby.

The second-seeded did not face a break point en route to the final, and saved the only one he faced Sunday against rapidly rising Jenson Brooksby in a 7-6(5), 7-6(3) victory to lift the trophy.

"I thought I played very well under pressure, especially against a great player like Jenson. He makes you very uncomfortable and he took me out of my comfort zone a lot of the match today," Opelka said during the trophy ceremony. "I really had to play my best tennis to get by and I barely did."

This is the second time Opelka has won this tournament. He also lifted the trophy in 2019 when the ATP 250 was held on Long Island and known as the New York Open. His other victory came two years ago in Delray Beach.

The champion won all 46 of his service games this week.



