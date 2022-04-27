Roger Federer confirms he will return in Basel

Roger Federer will seek an 11th title at the Swiss Indoors Basel this year, with the former world number 1 confirming on Tuesday that he will play at the ATP 500 event to be held from October 24 to 30.

Federer has an outstanding overall record in Basel. He has lifted the trophy there 10 times and possesses a 75-9 match record at the event.

"Looking forward to playing back home," wrote Federer via an Instagram story. The 40-year-old has won the past three editions of the tournament in his homeland, which was last held in 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 28-time ATP Masters 1000 champion recently gave a positive update on his rehab following knee surgery, which he underwent after his run to the quarter-finals at Wimbledon last year.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion has also confirmed his participation as part of Team Europe at the 2022 Laver Cup, to be held at The O2 in London from 23-25 September.

