Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden set up Karen Khachanov-Andrey Rublev clash in Madrid Open final

Madrid [Spain], May 5 : Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden put up a stunning performance to rally from a set down to reach their second ATP Masters 1000 final of the season at the ongoing Madrid Open.

The Indian-Australian men's duo clawed past the eighth seeds Santiago Gonzalez and Edouard Roger-Vasselin 5-7, 7-6(3), 10-4 in the last four of the Madrid Open.

The Indian Wells champions will play against the duo of Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev, who produced their best match of the tournament to advance.

In the match tie-break, Bopanna and Ebden claimed four of seven return points to clinch their ticket into Saturday's summit clash.

The seventh-seeded Bopanna and Ebden are aiming for their third title of the season after winning Doha, Indian Wells.

The duo of Gonzalez and Roger-Vasselin have won two titles this season in Marseille and Miami. Their last two losses have come to Bopanna and Ebden, having suffered a defeat to the team in Barcelona.

The Russian men's duo Khachanov and Rublev continued their winning run in Madrid by defeating fourth seeds Marcelo Arevalo and Jean-Julien Rojer 6-4, 6-4.

After dropping the opening set in their three matches, Khachanov and Rublev just needed just one hour and 13 minutes to book their berth in their third doubles final together (2018 Miami, 2019 Paris Masters).

