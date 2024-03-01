Sania Mirza Challenges Society's Expectations, After Her Divorce From Shoaib Malik

Sania Mirza's tweet about a recent advertisment has sparked a huge debate on a pervasive issue: society's tendency to focus on women's personal lives rather than their professional achievements. Despite her remarkable success in tennis, she's faced inquiries about settling down, highlighting the disconnect between a woman's accomplishments and society's expectations. Her tweet reflect on why women's achievements often trigger discussions about gender norms and appearances, rather than acknowledging their skills and hard work. It's a reminder that real progress involves uncomfortable conversations about societal biases. Through her tweet, Sania Mirza prompts everyone to reconsider how we engage with women's success, urging us to move beyond outdated stereotypes and appreciate their achievements on their own merits. It's a call for a long-overdue introspection on the way we perceive and celebrate women's accomplishments.

In her tweet Sania wrote, In 2005, I was the first Indian woman to win a WTA title. Big deal, right? When I was world no. 1 in doubles, people were keen to know when I’d settle down. Winning six grand slams isn’t settled enough for society. I'm grateful for the support I've received along the way, but can't help and think why a woman's achievements invite conversation about gender 'expectations' and appearances, instead of her skill and the work itself. Seeing this #ad from @urbancompany_UC brought up some of those feelings. I know having a real conversation about society is difficult and sometimes uncomfortable, but an introspection on the way we engage with women's success is perhaps long overdue.

In 2005, I was the first Indian woman to win a WTA title. Big deal, right? When I was world no. 1 in doubles, people were keen to know when I’d settle down. Winning six grand slams isn’t settled enough for society. I'm grateful for the support I've received along the way, but… https://t.co/PGfSvAMgFd — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) March 1, 2024

Sania Mirza has been receiving a lot of love and support from her friends, family and fans, ever since she separated from her ex-husband, Shoaib Malik. For the unversed, after months of speculation, the athlete’s father confirmed that his daughter had taken khula from her husband, which according to Islamic tradition allows a woman to give divorce to her partner unilaterally. While the time has indeed been quite difficult for the tennis sensation, she hasn’t ever opened up about her personal life publicly. But her frequent cryptic posts on social media platforms keep on expressing her views towards life.