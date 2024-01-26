Sania Mirza Shares First Picture Following Shoaib Malik's Marriage News

Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza took to social media platform Instagram to post a picture of herself in front of a mirror along with the caption - "Reflect". The post came just days after she announced her divorce with former Pakistan cricket team skipper Shoaib Malik. Following Shoaib's marriage with actor Sana Javed, Mirza's family confirmed on social media that she and Shoaib were divorced for "a few months now".

The rumours gained momentum when Malik unfollowed Mirza, 37, on Instagram, a move that further fuelled speculation about their marital discord.They have a five-year-old son Izaan, who is currently living with Mirza.Mirza, in a recent Instagram post, had alluded to personal struggles."Marriage is hard, Divorce is hard. Choose your hard. Obesity is hard. Being fit is hard, Choose your hard. being in debt is hard. Being financially disciplined is hard. Choose your hard," she posted in an Instagram story. "Communication is hard. No communicating is hard. Life will never be easy. I will always be hard. But we can choose our hard. Pick wisely."