Stuttgart Open: Andy Murray stuns Stefanos Tsitsipas, sets SF clash with Nick Kyrgios

Former Tennis World Number One Andy Murray on Friday defeated World No. 5 and top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas to reach the semi-final at the Stuttgart Open 2022.With this win Andy Murray upped his preparation for Wimbledon 2022, beginning later in June, by wonderfully using his backhand slices to control the sets and outplayed Tsitsipas by 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Next up for the three-time major champion is a fascinating clash with Australian player Nick Kyrgios.

Murray stressed that he was able to use his strength on the grass-court better than Tsitsipas who is still stumbling to find his feet on the grass court.

"I don't want to say I was the smarter player, but maybe this surface suits my style. Stefanos plays well on all surfaces but this works really nicely for my game and I'm able to use my strengths better," Murray said.

Meanwhile, Nick Kyrgios advanced to the semi-final after Marton Fucsovics had to withdraw during the second set of their quarterfinal. Kyrgios was leading the match by 7-6 (3), 3-0 at the time.

In the other half of the men's singles, the draw saw Matteo Berrettini defeat fellow Italian player Lorenzo Sonego 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to reach the semi-final.

( With inputs from ANI )

