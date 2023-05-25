Taylor Fritz beats Ilya Ivashka to reach Geneva Open semifinals

Geneva [Switzerland], May 25 : Taylor Fritz produced a fine performance on Thursday at the Geneva Open, where he raced past Ilya Ivashka 6-1, 6-2 with a blistering quarter-final performance at the clay-court ATP 250.

Fritz went through a three-set battle against Marcos Giron in his first encounter in Geneva, but he breezed past World No. 86 Ivashka in the pair's first ATP Head2Head matchup. The second seed broke his opponent's service twice in each set and did not face a break point on his own delivery in the 51-minute match, striking powerfully and with depth of both sides.

Taylor Fritz will take on Grigor Dimitrov in the semifinals of the Geneva Open.

Dimitrov rallied to a 6-7(5), 7-5, 6-4 win against Christopher O'Connell to reach his first clay-court semi-final of the season. Dimitrov converted four of his ten break opportunities to complete a two-hour, 43-minute victory and increase his ATP Head2Head series lead over O'Connell to 2-0.

In the other semi-final in Geneva, Alexander Zverev will face Casper Ruud or Nicolas Jarry. Zverev was leading Wu Yibing 4-1 in their quarter-final match when the Chinese withdrew. Zverev is currently 6-0 in Geneva, where he won the title in his only prior appearance in 2019.

