Tennis: Arnav Paparkar, Sai Janvi lift titles in Ramesh Desai Memorial U-16 C'ship

Kolhapur, May 27 Qualifier Arnav Paparkar of Maharashtra and T. Sai Janvi of Karnataka emerged winners in boys' and girls' singles at the 18th Ramesh Desai Memorial Under-16 Tennis Championship at KDLTA Tennis Complex, here.

In a well-contested Boys' Final, qualifier Paparkar of Pune came back from the loss of the first set to score an upset win over fourth-ranked Samarth Sahita of Mumbai 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 in a nearly 2-hour match in the event organised by Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) and Kolhapur District Tennis Association (KDLTA) and sponsored by DY Patil.

Unseeded Sai Janvi T. of Bengaluru stunned ninth-seeded Rishitha Basireddy of Telangana 7-5, 6-2 to win the Girls' Singles title.

In the Boys' Doubles final, Praneel Sharma and Aditya Mor of Chandigarh scored a 6-3, 6-4 win over the Karnataka pair of Aradhya Kshitij and Sriniketh Kannan 6-3, 6-4, in an all-Maharashtra Girls' Doubles final, second-seeded Nanika Bendram and Sejal Bhutada upset top seeds Aakruti Sonkusare and Aishwarya Jadhav 6-3, 6-4 to emerge champions.

The singles winners received a trophy and certificates, 200 AITA Points and the runners-up got a trophy and certificates, 150 AITA Points, while the Doubles winner and runners-up got a trophy and certificates.

Results (all finals):

Boys' Singles: (Q)Arnav Paparkar (Mah) bt Samarth Sahita (Mah) (4) 2-6, 6-3, 6-2

Girls' Singles: Sai Janvi T. (Kar) bt Rishitha Basireddy (TS) (9) 7-5, 6-2.

Boys' Doubles: Praneel Sharma (Del)/Aditya Mor(Har) bt Aradhya Kshitij (Kar)/Sriniketh Kannan (Kar) 6-3, 6-4

Girls' Doubles: Nanika Bendram(Mah)/Sejal Bhutada (Mah)(2) bt Aakruti Sonkusare (Mah)/ Aishwarya Jadhav (Mah)(1) 6-3, 6-4

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor