Tomas Machac stuns Novak Djokovic, pulls off upset to reach Geneva Open final

Geneva [Switzerland], May 24 : Czech tennis player Tomas Machac pulled off an upset by defeating world number 1 Novak Djokovic in the semi-final of the Geneva Open on Friday.

Machac marched towards his maiden Geneva Open final with a 6-4, 0-6, 6-1 over the Serbian star.

The Czech tennis player featured in his maiden semi-final of the tournament and matched Djokovic's intensity with each stroke.

Despite his efforts, he ended up trailing Djokovic by 1-4. He rallied up from that point and completely turned around the complexion of the game to take away the first set by 6-4.

Djokovic featured in the tournament as the oldest semi-finalist in the history of the tournament. He struggled physically and received a medical timeout after the end of the first set.

After facing an early setback, Djokovic struck back to put Machac's back against the wall. He got bageled in the second set by the Serbian star.

The world number 1 upped his game and didn't allow the Czech player to take away a single point in the entirety of the second set.

It seemed as if Djokovic would run away after he won his seventh consecutive game to take the upper hand in the semi-final.

Djokovic's seventh consecutive game triumph came in the first game of the third set. Machac rekindled his fighting spirit to win six successive games to seal his place in the final of the tournament.

"I have no reaction right now, I just fought for every ball. When you play against Novak you just hope. You just try to play your best and see what it looks like. "I am looking forward to playing in a final for the first time," Machac said after the game as quoted from ATP.com.

Djokovic will look to maintain his spot at the summit in the Roland Garros. Italy's Jannik Sinner will have the opportunity to dethrone the Serbian from the top.

