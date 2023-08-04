TPL Season 5: Sonu Sood named brand ambassador of Mumbai Leon Army

Mumbai, Aug 4 The Mumbai Leon Army franchise of the Tennis Premier League has roped in Sonu Sood as the brand ambassador ahead of the upcoming Season 5 of the franchise-based league.

Last season’s finalists, the Mumbai Leon Army, will utilise the reach of the Bollywood star to garner more interest in the league and team from fans across the nation.

Owner of the Mumbai franchise, Diamond entrepreneur Shyam Patel spoke with elation about Sonu Sood coming on board ahead of season five of TPL.

“Sonu Sood is a well-renowned humanitarian and philanthropist besides being a gifted actor and film producer. Sonu believes in the power of the sport to transform lives and we as a franchise are proud and delighted that he will be part of the Mumbai Leon Army going forward. His presence will surely add another layer of glamour to our team and will also allow more fans to back the franchise once season five tees off, which we hope will spur our franchise on to go and win the league,” he said.

Sonu Sood said he was excited about becoming part of the Mumbai Leon Army and the Tennis Premier League.

“The Tennis Premier League is a phenomenal tournament that involves fast-paced matches that are tailored to entice spectators to watch the league. The league has already allowed the tennis community in India to grow at an exponential rate over the last four seasons and I am glad to be part of the Mumbai Leon Army and the league as a whole. I hope my presence in the team’s dugout will help them clinch the trophy in the fifth season of the league,” Sonu Sood said.

“I know the crucial role sports plays in the day-to-day lives of young people. Tennis is often undervalued as a sport in our nation. While we have produced world-class players in the past, the TPL will surely offer a much-needed platform to future tennis stars of India, allowing them to showcase their skills as they journey on to become household names,” Sood added.

All matches in the league will comprise men's singles, women's singles, mixed doubles and men's doubles and will have 80 points at stake, with each category worth 20 points.

Each team will play a total of 400 points (80 points x 5 matches) at the league stage. All games of the Tennis Premier League will be played in the Balewadi Stadium in Pune.

