US Open: Madison Keys cruises into US Open semifinal 

New York [US], September 7 : World No.17 Madison Keys cruised into her third US Open semifinal after defeating No.9 and Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova 6-1, 6-4 in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Keys will face World No.2 Aryna Sabalenka to secure her second US Open final.

Keys' victory over Vondrousova is her second in a row over a Top 10 opponent. She lost only four games to World No. 3 Jessica Pegula in the Round of 16.

Keys won the first set in 39 minutes, jumping out to a 5-0 lead and surviving all three break points. Vondrousova was dominated from the baseline, while Keys fared well with frequent and strategic forays into the net to keep Vondrousova under strain.

"I'm always trying to play maybe longer balls and today I felt like I was under so much pressure from the first point. Yeah, there wasn't so much to do, honestly. It was very tough" Vondrousova said as quoted by the Women's Tennis Association's (WTA) official website.

"Even on my serve, when I put second serve I was under very much pressure. I played some good points [on break points]," Vondrousova said. "It wasn't enough. She was serving extremely well, I think. She put many first serves on the breakpoints, so I think from her side it was so good on the serve. Yeah, was just trying to find a way. Just all credits to her today."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor