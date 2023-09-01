US Open: Svitolina moves to next round; Jabeur beats Noskova in thriller 

New York [US], September 1 : Ukraine's Elina Svitolina progressed to the next round after defeating Russian player Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 in the second round of the US Open.

Svitolina generated 15 breakpoints, 41 winners and 36 unforced errors in the match. Pavlyuchenkova made 45 unforced errors compared to 31 wins.

The no. 26 seed will now face either No.3 Jessica Pegula or Romania's Patricia Maria Tig.

Meanwhile, No.5 seed Ons Jabeur sealed a three-set game win over Czech teenager Linda Noskova 7-6(7), 4-6, 6-3 in a thrilling encounter in the second round in New York.

Once down by 3-2 in the third set, Jabeur made a comeback by winning the next four games in succession. She won the match in 2 hours and 8 minutes at Grandstand court.

"I think it was a great match for both of us, I do respect [Noskova] a lot. I think she's the future in tennis, for sure. It was nice to get the win, even though it was very difficult, especially the second set, for me," Jabeur said in her post-match press conference as quoted by WTA's official website.

Jabeur will play against No.31 seed Marie Bouzkova on Saturday. Bouzkova won the match against Petra Martic 6-1, 6-2 on Thursday.

