US Open: Taylor Fritz, Grigor Dimitrov advance to quarterfinals in men's singles

New York [US], September 2 : American tennis player Taylor Fritz breezed into the US Open quarterfinals in men's singles after beating Norway's Casper Ruud in the Round of 16.

Fritz clinched 3-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-2 win over Ruud to confirm his place in the quarterfinals. The Round of 16 lasted for two hours and 44 minutes, where Fritz fired 56 winners to Ruud's 32.

After winning the match, Taylor Fritz accepted that his opponent Ruud was playing well in the match.

"I just had to stay in it because I felt like he outplayed me in the first set. I had some chances, he had some chances and he took them. He was playing well and I did a really good job to fight at the start of the second to get through some tight service games and apply some scoreboard pressure. I feel his level then maybe dropped a little bit. I was getting more looks on second serves and I could just get through it from there," Fritz was quoted by ATP as saying.

The American tennis player said that he is taking one match at a time and taking any added pressure.

"I am taking it one match at a time to be honest. I think that can add more pressure. I came in 2022 saying I could win it and I lost first round. I think it is good to take it one match at a time," he added.

Meanwhile, Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov also advanced into the quarterfinals after beating Russia's Andrey Rublev in the Round of 16 of the US Open.

Dimitrov sealed a 6-3, 7-6(3), 1-6, 3-6, 6-3 victory against Rublev in a three hours and 39 minutes thriller match.

Speaking after the match, Dimitrov said that his body started to lose rhthym in the match.

"I was playing fairly good, I think, for the first two sets. But for some reason my body was starting to lose its rhthym a little bit and he was not going to just give up the match. You know how he is. I just had to stay patient and I think today the biggest thing that helped me was my experience and [the crowd]," Dimitrov said.

