Wimbledon: Alcaraz, Rune move to third round; Sinner enters round of 16

London, July 7 Carlos Alcaraz continued his perfect record at this year's Wimbledon on Friday when he moved past Frenchman Alexandre Muller 6-4, 7-6(2), 6-3 to reach the third round for the second time, here.

With his two-hour, 34-minute win, Alcaraz set a third-round clash against Jason Kubler or Nicolas Jarry.

The 20-year-old Spaniard is aiming to become the third-youngest player to win the Wimbledon men's singles crown in the Open Era (since 1968). If he captures his second major title this fortnight, the 2022 US Open champion is guaranteed to remain at No. 1 in the ATP Rankings.

Alcaraz arrived at SW19 in good form, having lifted his 12th tour-level trophy and first on grass at The Queen’s Championships last week. The World No. 1 now holds a 42-4 record on the season.

In another match, sixth-seeded Dane Holger Rune secured a gritty 6-3, 7-6(3), 6-4 win over Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena to charge into the third round.

Rune will next meet Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, who defeated Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp 6-1, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3.

The 20-year-old Dane has not dropped a set in advancing to the Wimbledon third round for the first time. In the opening round, he defeated British wild card George Loffhagen 7-6(4), 6-3, 6-2.

Meanwhile, in a third-round clash, Italian Jannik Sinner rallied to beat Frenchman Quentin Halys 3-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-4 and advanced to the last-16.

After dropping the opening set, the eighth seed lost just three points behind his first serve for the remainder of the match. The 21-year-old awaits the winner of Daniel Elahi Galan and Mikael Ymer.

Sinner has defeated Juan Manuel Cerundolo, Diego Schwartzman, and Halys to reach the fourth round of a major for the second time this season. He entered the fourth round in the year's first major Australian Open in January.

