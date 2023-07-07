Wimbledon: Daniil Medvedev reaches R3; Berrettini, Zverev set for third round clash

London [UK], July 7 : The World No. 3 Daniil Medvedev made quick work of his delayed journey into the third round of Wimbledon on Friday, as he played just five games to complete a 6-3, 6-3, 7-6(5) win over Frenchman Adrian Mannarino.

Former World No. 1 booked a date with the winner of Marcos Giron and Marton Fucsovics' clash.

The 2021 US Open winner was tied 4-4 in the third set with the lefty when the match was called off Thursday night due to darkness. Medvedev recovered from an early mini-break in the tie-break to clinch a date with the winner of Marcos Giron and Marton Fucsovics in contrasting warm, sunny circumstances Friday.

"Not easy to play two different days. Four-all, never easy. Straightaway you're nervous, you don't want to lose this set because the momentum of the match can change. Happy that I managed to close it out on the tie-break. I feel like I played pretty well from the start today. We had some unbelievable points," ATP.com quoted Medvedev as saying in his post-match press conference.

"Today I think I played even better than yesterday, so far [I am] happy. The further you go, the tougher the opponents, the tougher the matches. This match was much better than the first one. That's how you want to be in a Grand Slam," Medvedev said.

Elsewhere, Matteo Berrettini wasted no time in overwhelming 15th seed Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 in the second round of Wimbledon.

The 2021 finalist dominated on service, winning 88% of points on his first serve and denying all three of the Australian's breakpoints. Berrettini continued to dominate from the baseline, hitting 38 winners to De Minaur's 16.

"Really, really happy with the performance. I think I played really well from the very first point until the end. Something that I actually didn't expect that much," Berrettini said in his post-match press conference.

The World No. 38 will next clash against 19th seed Alexander Zverev in the third round after the German defeated Japanese lucky loser Yosuke Watanuki 6-4, 5-7, 6-2, 6-2.

Zverev hit the ball cleanly and consistently throughout the two-hour, 25-minute contest, concluding with 15 unforced mistakes against Watanuki's 34.

"He's one of the best grass-court players in the last few years. He made the Wimbledon final in 2021, won at The Queen's Club two times. Definitely his best surface. I think it's definitely one to look out for," Zverev said in his on-court interview.

