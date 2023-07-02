"Wimbledon for moment is my worst slam...": Daniil Medvedev ahead of grasscourt Grand Slam

London [UK], July 2 : The World No. 3 Daniil Medvedev has always struggled to find his top level at Wimbledon, though, the 27-year-old Russian player is determined to change the record this upcoming grasscourt Grand Slam championship as he seeks a sixth tour-level title of the season in London.

Medvedev's major record is not to be sniffed at. The World No. 3 has lifted the US Open trophy, and reached two finals at the Australian Open and the quarter-finals at French Open.

"The fact that Wimbledon for the moment is my worst slam in terms of results, maximum fourth round. I want to try to improve it, I want to try to play well. I have big goals for this year," Medvedev said in his pre-tournament press conference on Saturday.

"I'm really looking forward because the first two Slams were not as I expected. This can happen. I have even more kind of goals towards Wimbledon to try to show my best tennis," he added.

Medvedev believes his preparations at SW19 have gone well since his arrival on Tuesday. The 20-time tour-level champion will face British wild card Arthur Fery in the opening round and is looking forward to experiencing the atmosphere of the grasscourt major.

"I definitely feel like every time you come to Wimbledon, it's the same feeling, especially the first day... The first day you come, it was the same for me in juniors, you're like, 'Wow, that must be the best place in the world'. Every flower seems to be in the right order, the right colour. The locker rooms are unbelievable. Food is great. I mean, the atmosphere around the site itself, first day you always say, 'Wow, that's the best tournament', he added.

"The only bad thing is when you lose, you go crazy. You're like, 'No, I played so bad'. That's why I want to try to make it even a happier place for me," said the World No. 3.

Medvedev, who is now third in the ATP Race To Turin, struggled at Wimbledon but has shown promise on grass in earlier circuit tournaments. In 2021, he won his only surface prize in Mallorca, before making finals in Halle and's-Hertogenbosch in 2022.

"I feel like I can play well on grass. Last year I made two finals in the three tournaments that I played. Just need to find my way, find my rhythm. That's the last tournament where I can do it," Medvedev said.

Medvedev is in the top half of the draw alongside World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz and Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, who Medvedev is seeded to meet in the quarter-finals.

