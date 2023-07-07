Wimbledon: Holger Rune downs Roberto Carballes Baena, reaches third round

London [UK], July 7 : Holger Rune displayed a gritty performance to rally from a break of serve down in the first and third sets to secure a fine 6-3, 7-6(3), 6-4 victory over Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena to charge into the Wimbledon third round on Friday.

With 45 victories (twice as many as his opponent) and 47 unforced errors, Rune controlled the action in the match. He also slowly improved his serve after only winning three of 12 second-serve points in the first set.

The 2022 Paris Masters champion will next meet the winner of Alejandro Davidovich Fokina or Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp.

The 20-year-old has not dropped a set while making it to the Wimbledon third round for the first time. He saved eight of his opponent's 11 breakpoints. He defeated British wild card George Loffhagen in the first round 7-6(4), 6-3, 6-2.

The main tournament where Rune has advanced the farthest is Roland Garros, where he has twice reached the quarterfinals. He advanced to the semi-finals at Queen's during this grass season (l. to De Minaur).

In the ATP Rankings, Rune sits at a career-high No 6, with the potential to become the first player to enter the Top 5 with a strong performance at The All England Club.

"It wasn't easy today; he made it very difficult. He's the type of player who doesn't give you anything for free. So I had to finish the points myself and try to play good. He makes a lot balls. I managed to raise my level close to the end and I got unbelievable support from the crowd," ATP.com quoted Rune as saying.

