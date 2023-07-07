Wimbledon: Paula Badosa-Stefanos Tsitsipas withdraw from mixed doubles

London [UK], July 7 : Fans will have to wait to watch Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas in mixed doubles after the World No. 35 in women's ranking was forced to withdraw from the event at Wimbledon 2023 due to injury.

Badosa was due to team with Stefanos Tsitsipas for the first time at Wimbledon.

At Wimbledon, Tsitsipas and Badosa, who recently made their relationship public, were slated to compete alongside one another. Due to a lower back ailment, Badosa withdrew from her second-round singles match against Marta Kostyuk on Friday with a deficit of 2-6, 0-1. The former World No. 2 was forced to skip Roland Garros in May due to the same issue.

"No I won't be able [to]. The injury is the same as I have been struggling the past weeks. It's the stress fracture. I tried my best to try to play here, but yesterday when I woke up I already, after my first-round match, I felt it again. It's a little bit worse. I will need a few days off and talk to my team and see what I do in the next days and the next weeks," ATP.com quoted Badosa as saying when asked if she could still play with Tsitsipas.

On Friday, World No. 5 Tsitsipas will resume his encounter against Andy Murray to advance further in the singles round. The play was halted on Thursday owing to the curfew at 11 p.m. (local time), thus The Greek will enter Centre Court down two sets to one.

The Scot was leading World No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-7(3), 7-6(2), 6-4 on Thursday when play was suspended for the day on Centre Court.

