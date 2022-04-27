World No. 1 Iga Swiatek withdraws from Madrid Open due to shoulder injury

World number one Iga Swiatek has withdrawn from this week's Madrid Open citing a right shoulder injury.

The 20-year-old Polish star is riding a 23-match winning streak after claiming her fourth consecutive title in Stuttgart.

"It's time to take care of my arm that has been fatigued since the Miami Open and I haven't had a chance to handle it properly," Swiatek tweeted. "I need a break from playing so intensively in order to treat my arm well."

"My body needs rest," she said. "I'm going to take some time to prepare for Rome and Paris. Hopefully, I will play in Madrid many times in the future."

Her last win on indoor clay came after becoming the first player to win the first three WTA 1000 events of the season at the Qatar Open, Indian Wells and Miami Open. By winning Indian Wells and Miami back-to-back in March, Swiatek became the fourth and youngest woman to win the Sunshine Double.

Set to play as the top seed in Madrid, Swiatek was due to open her tournament on Friday against a qualifier. The next player to be seeded, Leylah Fernandez, will move to Swiatek's place at the top of the draw.

The Madrid Open is the first WTA 1000 event of the clay season.

( With inputs from ANI )

