World No.1 Novak Djokovic named in entry list of Indian Wells

Tennis World No. 1 Novak Djokovic is on the entry list for the Indian Wells ATP Masters 1000 in California starting next month.

The entries were announced here on Wednesday by the organizers. The organizers of the tournament also explained that the vaccinations will be required for the event and at the same time made it clear that players' rules and protocols will be decided by the ATP in accordance with US restrictions.

"The BNP Paribas Open will require valid proof of full vaccination to enter the Indian Wells Tennis Garden for the tournament. Guidelines for the players are governed by the protocols established by their respective governing bodies, the WTA and ATP, as well as any restrictions established by the United States of America in regard to the vaccination status of international travellers entering the country". said the Tournament Organizers in a statement.

The 20-time Gand Slam winner failed to participate in the Australian Open 2022 as he was deported by the Australian government last month for not disclosing his vaccination status against coronavirus. Djokovic had his visa revoked twice when he was eventually deported by the Australian government.

Djokovic is a five-time champion at Indian Wells but he has not played in this tournament since 2019. He has also not played a match since November at the Davis Cup in Madrid.

The reigning world number one is scheduled to return to action at the ATP 500 Dubai Tennis Championships, which will take place starting February 21.

Joining the Serb in the men's draw are 21-time grand slam champion Rafael Nadal, Australian Open finalist Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and defending champion Cameron Norrie. The Indian Wells ATP 1000 Masters is scheduled from March 7 to March 20.

( With inputs from ANI )

