"You have to enjoy it": Carlos Alcaraz on battle for World No. 1 with Novak Djokovic

Cincinnati [US], August 14 : One of the big storylines of the 2023 season has been the battle for World No. 1 in the ATP Rankings between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic and the 20-year-old Spaniard admitted that he “likes those battles” with the 23-time Grand Slam champion.

“I like those battles. I like to know that I can lose, and I can recover it at the same time. Of course, you have to enjoy it when the battle is against one of the legends of our sport, Novak. I feel that I'm [the] main opponent for him. For me, it's something crazy, and I'm trying to enjoy [it]," Carlos Alcaraz was quoted as saying by ATP.com.

The title of World No. 1 is on the line again this week in Cincinnati, where both men are competing in the season's seventh ATP Masters 1000 event. By getting to the title match in Ohio, Alcaraz can ensure his place at the top.

Although the 20-year-old is focused on the task at hand, which is to perform well in this event, he is aware of the World No. 1 fight.

“You have to put goals to yourself during the season, in every tournament. And for me right now the main goal is to stay in the top spot and if I lose it, try to recover it as fast as I can. It's something that helped me a lot to show my best level in the big tournaments," Alcaraz said.

Alcaraz fell in the quarterfinals of the Toronto Open to Tommy Paul, his first tournament after winning Wimbledon. The Spaniard is ready to put his performance in Canada behind him this week.

“It wasn't a good week for me, but [I have] a lot of things to improve coming into this tournament. Looking back to last year, [I lost in the] first round [in Montreal] and then [the] quarter-finals [in Cincinnati], and then I won the US Open,” Alcaraz said. “I have to overcome that week that I had in Toronto, try to play better here and try to do better the things that I did badly in Toronto.”

The four-time ATP Masters 1000 champion is feeling comfortable in the city and at the venue, and the fans are embracing him, too.

“A lot of things changed since last year. I think the tournament grew up a lot, and this is my first day here. My first practice I had this morning, so I enjoyed this practice. All the fans were there enjoying the practice as well. So far I'm enjoying my time here in Cincinnati," Alcaraz said.

