3 Injured as House Slab Collapses in Thane

A tense situation unfolded last night in Thane's Kalwa area as a slab of a housing society collapsed, leaving three individuals injured and sparking a frantic rescue operation to evacuate over 30 people from the premises.

The incident occurred late in the night, sending shockwaves through the local community. Upon receiving reports of the slab collapse, swift action was taken by fire brigade personnel, who promptly arrived at the scene to initiate rescue efforts.

Over 30 individuals were successfully evacuated from the premises, averting a potential disaster.However, amidst the chaos, three people sustained injuries and were promptly rushed to the hospital for medical attention. The extent of their injuries remains undisclosed.The exact cause of the slab collapse is yet to be determined, raising concerns about the structural integrity of the housing society and the safety of its residents.