After Driving 18,300 km from the UK to Thane, Virajit Mungale Opts to Fly Back

Virajit Mungale, the intrepid traveler from Thane and IT professional based in the UK, is nearing the end of his remarkable 18,300-kilometer journey across 16 countries. Scheduled to conclude in early July, his return to London marks the final leg of a 59-day adventure that commenced on April 28, 2024. Inspired by a simple question—"Without boats or flights, how would I go from London to Mumbai?"—Mungale embarked on this expedition, traversing diverse landscapes from France to Russia, Kazakhstan, and Nepal in his trusty red Toyota Land Cruiser. However, unlike his outbound trip, Mungale plans to fly back to London while his vehicle will be shipped separately.

Mungale reflected on his choice of vehicle: "The Toyota Land Cruiser is a very rugged machine that can travel through all kinds of terrains. This old model can be easily repaired anywhere from China to Nepal, which was crucial for our journey." The return journey represents a stark contrast to the daily 500-700 kilometer drives that characterized his outbound trip. Mungale traversed diverse landscapes and weather conditions, from the snowy terrains of Russia to the high altitudes of Tibet. He told LokmatTimes.com, “When I went further away from Lhasa, there was a high altitude up to 5200 metres. I experiences breathlessness and altitude sickness. I don’t like to eat raw garlic. But I ate and took some medicines of altitude sickness.”

Regarding the choice of the Russian route, Mungale explained, "We considered the safety aspect carefully. On the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine war, the alternative was traveling through Pakistan and Afghanistan. However, during our visa application process, there were talks of Pakistan and Iran likely to engage a missile exchange, which raised concerns. We believed the Russian people would be more rational, so we opted for the Russian route. At border crossings, when asked why we weren't going through Pakistan, my friend humorously replied that we were scared to travel through Pakistan and Afghanistan."

As he prepares to fly back, Mungale looks back on the challenges he faced, , including navigating China's strict documentation processes and dealing with occasional internet unavailability. "Officials stopped us 3-4 times a day to check our documents," he recalled, crediting his Nepalese friend, a former policeman, for helping navigate tricky routes.

This return not only signifies the end of an impressive road trip but also the realization of a childhood dream inspired by the ancient Silk Route. Originally planned for 2020 but delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic, Mungale's journey has proven that overland travel from London to Mumbai is still possible in the modern world.

The 59-day expedition began on April 28, 2024 and ended on June 17 taking him through nations including the UK, France, Belgium, Netherlands, Germany, Poland, Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Estonia, China, Tibet, Nepal, and India. Mungale maintained a daily driving schedule of 500-700 kilometers, avoiding late-night travel. He was accompanied by a neighbor and friend until Kathmandu, where his wife Deepali Mungale and Dhanajay Tapasvi joined the adventure. “It was like a dream come true for me. My mother who lives in Thane was earlier worried about my health but they were over-joyed later when I came back safely. I took two months of leave without pay for this trip. Now, I'm feeling refreshed,” told Mungale.

As he prepares to return to his professional life in the UK, Mungale carries with him a wealth of experiences and memories from his transcontinental drive. His epic adventure comes full circle, transforming a "what if" question into a remarkable reality. His red Land Cruiser, soon to be shipped, stands as a testament to this extraordinary journey across continents.