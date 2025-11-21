Ambernath Tragedy: Car Collides With Multiple Two-Wheelers on Bridge, Four Dead; Shocking CCTV Footage Surfaces

Thane: A horrifying road accident caught on camera where a four-wheeler coming from the opposite direction hit several two-wheelers. This accident took place on bridge connecting east and west of Ambernath. According to initial information, four people died and three got injured in the incident.

Disturbing video which surfaced on social media initially shows, cars usually passing on the bridge. Out of nowhere a four-wheeler coming from the opposite direction hits several two wheelers before got flipped. Following the accident, people nearby rushed to the spot to help victims. Official information that four people died and three were injured in a terrible accident in Ambernath.

Names of the deceased are, Shailesh Jadhav, Chandrakant Anarke, Sumit Chailani, Laxman Shinde (driver of the car). Three injured are currently taking treatment are, Abhishek Chavan, Amit Chavan and Kiran Chaubey.