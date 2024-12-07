Ambernath Horror: Teacher Arrested for Sexually Abusing and Blackmailing Students at School

A disturbing incident of sexual abuse by a teacher has come to light in a local non-profit organization's school in the Vandrapada area of Ambernath, leading to the arrest of the accused teacher.

According to local police, the teacher was systematically sexually exploiting minor students in the school, which primarily serves children from economically disadvantaged backgrounds. The perpetrator not only committed sexual abuse but also created videos to blackmail the victims.

The case emerged after some terrified students refused to attend school, prompting parents to investigate. Upon learning about the incidents, parents immediately approached local authorities.

Assistant Police Commissioner Shailesh Kale confirmed that Ambernath West Police have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act against the teacher. "The accused has been arrested and will be produced before the Ulhasnagar Court today," Kale stated.

The school, run by a local non-profit organization, serves children from underprivileged backgrounds, making the alleged abuse even more heinous. Investigations are ongoing to determine the full extent of the misconduct.