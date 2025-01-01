Ambernath Police Distribute Milk on New Year’s Eve to Promote Healthier Celebrations

On New Year’s Eve, while many associate the night with parties and alcohol, the Ambernath police sent a unique message: “Say no to alcohol, drink milk, and stay healthy!” To emphasize this, they distributed milk to commuters, encouraging healthier celebrations.

The unique initiative was organized at the Wimco Naka by the Ambernath West Police Station along with other local residents. Police officers distributed milk to vehicle drivers traveling along the Kalyan-Badlapur route.





"Instead of welcoming the New Year with alcohol, we want to encourage people to choose milk and embrace a healthier start to the year," said Assistant Police Commissioner Shailesh Kale. The campaign aimed to promote responsible celebration while conveying an important message about health and safety during New Year's festivities.





The police's creative approach to promoting responsible celebration garnered attention from local residents and passersby, effectively delivering their message of health-conscious celebration for the New Year.