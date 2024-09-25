‘Badla Pura’: Devendra Fadnavis Posters Emerge in Mumbai Following Encounter of Badlapur Rape Accused Akshay Shinde

A poster war has ignited in Maharashtra after Akshay Shinde, the accused in the Badlapur school sexual assault case, was killed in a police encounter. Posters featuring Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis have surfaced across Mumbai, with one showing him brandishing a gun and the slogan "Badla Pura" (Revenge Completed). The fact that many of these posters lack political party identifiers has sparked intrigue and controversy in both public and political circles.

In several locations, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has criticized the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), accusing the alliance of corruption during its tenure. One banner states, "Under the MVA, police collected money for the government; now, the police protect the public."Earlier, Deputy CM had said that the police shot dead Badlapur school sexual assault case accused Akshay Shinde in self-defense.Akshay Shinde, 24, who worked as a contractual sweeper at a school in Badlapur town of Thane district was arrested on August 17 after massive outrage by the public over the allegations of sexual assault of two minor girls in school in a school toilet.

On Monday, the police were taking him from Navi Mumbai's Taoja jail to Badlapur in connection with an FIR registered against him on the complaint of his former wife. He was killed near Mumbra bypass when he allegedly snatched a policeman's gun, officials claimed. After he shot and injured an assistant inspector of police, another officer fired at him in retaliation, due to which he was badly wounded. He was declared dead at the Kalwa civil hospital, the police claimed.

The Maharashtra government said that the state Crime Investigation Department (CID) will conduct a probe into his death. The postmortem of Akshay Shinde was done at Mumbai's JJ Hospital. A team of five doctors conducted the postmortem in accordance with the guidelines of the National Human Rights Commission. The body and report were handed over to the Mumbra Police by the hospital.