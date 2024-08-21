Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: Anil Deshmukh Criticizes Delayed FIR; Calls for Approval of Shakti Act Bill for Death Penalty

In Badlapur, Maharashtra, an alleged sexual assault of a 4-year-old girl at a local school has sparked outrage and criticism. NCP-SCP leader Anil Deshmukh has voiced concerns over the 13-hour delay in registering the FIR. On Tuesday, thousands of demonstrators blocked the tracks at the station to protest the alleged assault of two four-year-old girls by a school sweeper in a washroom. The protest led to significant disruptions in local train services and the rerouting of several long-distance trains.

#WATCH | Alleged sexual assault with a girl child at a school in Badlapur, Maharashtra | NCP-SCP leader Anil Deshmukh says, "Such an incident happened with a 4-year-old girl and Police registered its FIR after 13 hours. This causes suspicion as to why did it take 13 hours. It is… pic.twitter.com/xZf70VYJLM — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2024

"Such an incident happened with a 4-year-old girl and Police registered its FIR after 13 hours. This causes suspicion as to why did it take 13 hours. It is being said that the concerned school belongs to people who are close to the BJP and that is why there was pressure to not file FIR in that case. Otherwise, why would it take 13 hours? When such incidents occur, Police immediately register the case. Under whose pressure did the Police not register the FIR for 13 hours? This should come out in the inquiry", said Anil Deshmukh.

There is outrage among the people, they want the culprit to be hanged. But there is no such provision for it. When I was the State Home Minister, we had brought a Bill - Shakti Act Bill. The Bill had the provisions for death penalty. We had formed a committee for it and it was passed by the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council. It was then sent to the Central Government. It has been 3-3.5 years, but the Bill has not been approved by the Centre yet. On behalf of the people of Maharashtra, we demand that the Shakti Act Bill that was sent to you be approved at the earliest. So, that if such incidents occur, culprits can be hanged, he further said.